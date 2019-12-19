Mitindo Nite wows with Maasai collection at HAPA

By The Beat Reporter

MitindoNite a fashion house based in the US over the weekend wowed revelers at the Hollywood African Prestigeous Awards with the Maasai collection.

The fashion show which was a side event at the awards ceremony is a creation of Mitindo Nite founder Winny Kessy and it brought together revelers who are from Africa and residents in the US.

One of the most notable attendees was national Arts Council’s Secretary General Godfrey Mungereza who was there on the invitation of Mitindo Nite which also organizes Miss Tanzania-USA edition.

Speaking about the fashion gala Winny Kessy said she was proud to present some of the traditional outfits that show the true wealth of African culture.

The African Prestigious Awards is all about Achievers, Super Achievers and Future Leaders. This glamorous event will attract the best of the best from Africa.

The event highlights, recognizes and rewards all the ability to steer their educational values, businesses and other projects through turbulent times, applying the best of business modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

