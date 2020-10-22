Moshi leather factory to produce 1.2 million pairs of shoes

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The newly constructed Kilimanjaro International Leather Industries Ltd is expected to produce at least 1.2 million pair of shoes annually among other leather products, this was revealed on Thursday by Public Social Security Fund (PSSF).

PSSF Director General Hosea Kashima said this during the launching of the industry leather product that was presided by President John Magufuli and other high ranking government and CCM officials.

He said the industry whose capital base is Sh70 billion is owned 86 per cent by PSSF and 14 per cent by Prisons Department.

Explaining, he said Karanga Prison provided land for the industry while PSSF which was managing the project provides the machinery and buildings under the consultancy of Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organization (TIRDO) who were paid Sh2 billion.

He further noted that the machinery was imported from Italy to a cost of Sh60 billion (Euro23.6 million).

“Apart from the pair of shoes we will also produce 900,000 to 2 million pairs of soles, other leather products like bags, belts and coats to a tune of 184,5000 pairs annually,” he said.

