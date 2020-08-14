Mozambique forces battle jihadists to regain key port town

By AFP

More by this Author

Maputo. Mozambican security forces were Thursday engaged in a "tense" battle with Islamist militants to regain control of a key port in a gas-rich northern province, Defence Minister Jaime Neto said.

Neto was speaking a day after the insurgents staged an early morning attack and captured the port town of Mocimboa da Praia.

"At this moment, the defence and security forces are trying to control the situation," Neto told reporters in the capital Maputo.

"However, it remains tense and fluid."

Neto said the militants had infiltrated various neighbourhoods in civilian clothes, before unleashing terror, looting and killing government troops and civilians.

The assault was the latest in a string of intensifying attacks that have plagued the country's northern region since 2017.

Advertisement

Authorities at Mozambique's defence forces (FDS) confirmed that "terrorists" had launched "sequenced attacks" on several villages surrounding the port over the past week in an attempt to occupy the town.

Striking Mocimboa da Praia for a third time this year, the brazen attack was orchestrated a stone's throw from the heart of the site of natural gas projects worth billions of dollars.

Mocimboa da Praia lies less than 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of Afungi peninsula where a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, one of Africa's biggest single investment projects, is located.

The port in the Cabo Delgado province is a major traffic hub for the gas project.

Calton Cadeado, a researcher at the Maputo-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Mozambique needed the help of neighbouring countries to fight the threat.

"I understand that Mozambique is hesitant to ask for support from countries like the United States, France or the United Kingdom due to the high bill it may have to pay," he said.

"But it should ask for help from ... countries in the region, such as Tanzania, which has not yet happened."

"At the moment, the terrorists do not control any area of the national territories," the defence minister said, adding that he would not allow Cabo Delgado to descend into a state of "disorder, chaos and violation of the most basic human rights".

The attacks in Cabo Delgado have displaced more than 250,000 people and caused more than 1500 deaths, according to the ACLED Data Project.

The attacks started in 2017 in Mocimboa da Praia and have since spread to massive swathes of Cabo Delgado.

The latest attack -- the third on the town this year -- was claimed by the Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP).