Mugabe granted ‘National Hero’ status

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU-PF has conferred the Late Robert Mugabe a national hero status and called him a man who ruled the country for nearly four decades, "a great teacher" and a "remarkable statesman," whose passing "leaves a national void."

Mugabe died on Friday at the age of 95 at the Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore where, during his lifetime, he has been regualry seeking treatment. Before his death, Mugabe was admitted at the same hospital since April this year.

No timeline has been so far announced for his burial. BBC reports that authorities in Singapore are working with the Zimbabwean embassy to fly Mr Mugabe's body home.

Mr Mnangagwa said the ruling Zanu-PF party had "accorded him the national hero status that he richly deserved".

Zimbabwe media reports that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the country in mourning until the burial of former leader.

Mugabe, who was once feted as an independence hero, was deposed in a coup in 2017, when members of his own party turned against him after he dismissed his long-time ally, then-vice president Mnangagwa, to make way for his wife Grace.