Mwananyamala Hospital gets boost from well-wishers

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. One of the city’s popular hospitals, the Mwananyamala Regional Referral Hospital on Saturday February 1 received a donation of bed linen from Ronheam Foundation for its maternity ward, in an effort to boost the facility’s services.

The head of the hospital’s ward Sr Nuru Mahambe, says the need for bedsheets has always been a constant challenge.

“Patients feel comforted when given such gifts. It helps alleviate the living conditions of the patients,” she said during an event to receive the bedsheets at the hospital.

Ronheam Foundation Chairwomen Ms, said the donation is part of the initiatives being undertaken to contribute to Tanzania’s development.

“We can make a difference in the lives of women and girl child,” she said.

Ronheam Foundation seeks to alleviate poverty and enhance wellbeing of Tanzanian women.