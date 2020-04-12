By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Mwanza. A businessman in Mwanza Region has been ordered to pay a Sh500,000 fine or serve a three-year jail term after he was found guilty of illegally connecting to DStv channels and broadcast the English Premier League (EPL) and UEFA Champions League for commercial purposes.

Mwanza Resident Magistrate B Lema recently ordered Mr Yusuph Kassim Feruzi to settle the fine or serve a three-year jail term in default.

He paid the fine to avoid going to jail.

The businessman was arrested in 2018 by the police with assistance from officials from the Copyright Society of Tanzania (Cosota) and Multi choice Tanzania Limited.

This follows a tip the convict had fraudulently connected several DStv channels at his ‘cinema’ hall and showed the English Premier League (EPL) and UEFA Champions League without licence from Multi Choice Tanzania Limited

The offence is contrary to sections 34 (1) (a) and (b) and 42 (1) of the Copyright a d Neighbouring Act.

Advertisement

The act also violates the Intellectual Property Right contrary to section 24 (1) and 2 (b) of the Cybercrime Act, 2015.

Prosecution had alleged that on 19 November, 2016 at Ghana Street, Ilemela District, Mwanza Region, the accused fraudulently communicated and broadcasted live matches of EPL and UEFA Champions League using Sport 24 channel without the permission of Multi choice Africa Limited.