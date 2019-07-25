Naomi’s murder: DNA tests on

By Mosenda Jacob @TheCitizenTZ jmosenda@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Chief Government Chemist is now conducting DNA tests on ashes believed to be of the Kigamboni woman who was allegedly murdered and burned by her husband.

As probe into the murder of Naomi Marijani continues, the sample of ashes were submitted Tuesday, Dr Fidelice Mafumiko, the Chief Government told The Citizen.

Police arrested Mr Khamis Luwongo in connection with the gruesome murder.

The ashes were found in a field in Marogoro village, Mkuranga District, Coast Region.

“We have been waiting for the samples, and we will try to do it in the shortest period,” the Chief Chemist said.

Naomi was reported missing in Gezaulole-Kigamboni on May 15 this year.

In a bizarre twist 63 days later, the police reported that Mr Luwongo, her husband, had confessed to killing her before burning her body to ashes.

Screening of the samples to determine whether or not it is Naomi’s body begins today, Dr Mafumiko said.

He explained that legally such investigations can be carried out within 21 days. However, due to the urgency of the matter, he said Naomi’s issues would be handled in a shorter period.