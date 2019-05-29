Nape, opposition advise government to split Tanesco into two

By Ibrahim Yamola @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Member of Parliament for Mtama, Mr Nape Nnauye (CCM), has proposed for the split of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) in order to increase the company’s efficiency to produce, distribute and sale electricity.

Mr Nnauye made the statement in Parliament on Wednesday, May 29 when debating estimates of revenue and expenditure for the Ministry of Energy for the 2019/20 fiscal year.

Debating the Sh2.14 trillion worth budget, Mr Nnauye said despite efforts made by the company in executing its responsibilities, but there was the need to split the national power utility.

Yesterday, the ministry’s spokesperson for the Official Opposition in Parliament, Mr John Mnyika, said at different time the camp and stakeholders have proposed various strategies that would rescue Tanesco including splitting the company to undertake various functions.

“Again, we are proposing that Tanesco should be split into two companies. The first should be engage in production of electricity, while the other company should undertake the power distribution or supply function,” he said, adding.

“These proposals will reduce burden that currently Tanesco shoulders, that is, generating, distributing and selling electricity leading to numerous challenges recorded during implementation of its responsibilities.”

In his contribution, Mr Nnauye commended the minister for Energy, Dr Merdard Kalemani, and his deputy, Mr Subira Mgalu, for proper implementation of their responsibilities, especially in ensuring that the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) implements its tasks.