National Electoral Commission releases key dates for 2020 polls

The dates include nominations, start and end of campaigns, and the final polling day

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Electoral Commission has on Tuesday released key election dates the presidential, Members of Parliament and councilors in the United Republic of Tanzania for the upcoming October General Election.

In a statement issued by the Commission’s chairman Judge Semistocles S. Kaijage, parties will file names for Presidential candidates, Vice President, MP and councilors on August 25,2020.

Campaigns for the October polls will kick off countrywide on August 26 and end on Saturday October 27, 2020.

And as the norm is, the commission’s timetable has set the polling date for Sunday October 28,2020.