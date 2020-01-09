By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam.The national Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) has today January 9, 2020 released names of Top 10 students who sat the ordinary certificate of secondary education exams in 2019 with girls dominating the top list.

St Francis of Mbeya registered six candidates in the top 10 list with the other four positions going to Nyegezi Seminary, Mwanza, Sengerema Seminary also in Mwanza, Feza Boys in Dar es Salaam and Huruma Girls in Dodoma

The results released today show 340,914 out of 422,722 have passed the exams representing 85.65 per cent of the candidates .

According to Dr Charles Msonde, the results show a rise of 1.38 per cent in the pass rate compared to the 2018’s 79.27 per cent ( 284, 126 candidates).

The executive secretary named the best candidates in Form Four as;

1. Joan Ritte (St Francis Girls- Mbeya)

2. Denis Kinyange (Nyengezi Seminary- Mwanza)

3. Erick Mutasingwa (Sengerema Seminary- Mwanza)

4. Rosalia Mwidege (St Francis Girls-Mbeya)

5. Domina Wamara (St Francis Girls-Mbeya)

6. Mvano Cobangoh (Feza Boy’s- Dar es Salaam)

7. Agatha Mlelwa (St Francis Girls- Mbeya)

8. Sarah Kaduma (St Francis Girls –Mbeya

9. Shammah Kiunsi (St Francis Girls – Mbeya)