New TPSF chair to be known in September

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3

Dar es Salaam. The new chairperson of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) will be known after five months from now during the institution’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), The Citizen has learnt.

The need to elect a new chairman for the private sector’s apex body comes following the death of its former chairman Salum Shamte.

Mr Shamte was received at Moi on March 23 where he died on March 30.

Mr Shamte was elected TPSF chairman in August, 2018 to succeed Reginald Mr Mengi who had served two two-year terms in that capacity.

Acting TPSF chairperson Angela Ngalula will hold the fort until the private sector’s apex body meets for AGM in September.

“It is clearly written in our constitution that, when the chairperson leaves, the vice holds the position until the general meeting announces the successor,” she told The Citizen over the phone yesterday.

The board of directors will announce the AGM schedule in May, with those wishing to succeed the position filling in their candidacy forms.

Mr Shamte who has been involved in agri-business for over 40 years and was former managing director of Katani, a company dealing in sisal farming and processing, died while serving his first term.

“Mr Shamte sat in the office for almost a year and a half, he had to finish his first term in September, but he had a chance of being re-elected,” she said.

In another development, Ms Ngalula said, the board will announce the new executive director of TPSF to replace Mr Godfrey Simbeye who was supposed to leave the office end of March, 2020.

“Mr Simbeye has served here for a very long time. So, he has a lot to hand over before he leaves. We will announce his successor when the time comes but for now he is still holding the position,” she said.