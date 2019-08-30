Nine-year-old Congolese girl dies from Ebola in Uganda
Friday August 30 2019
Kampala. A nine-year-old girl who tested positive for Ebola in Uganda after travelling from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo has died, a Ugandan health official told AFP on Friday.
"She passed on at around 0800 (0500 GMT) this morning," said Yusuf Baseka, health director in Kasese, a district in southwestern Uganda along the border with DR Congo.
The child, who is of Congolese origin, was diagnosed after exhibiting symptoms at a border crossing in Kasese district on Wednesday.
She was subsequently isolated and transferred to an Ebola treatment unit.
Her body would be repatriated to DR Congo later Friday, Dr Baseka said.