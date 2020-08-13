No Tsunami threat for Tanzania following earthquake, TMA assures

Dar es Salaam. Following a 5.9 magnitude earthquake which struck off the coast of Tanzania on Wednesday night at around 8:13 pm local time, Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has assured the public that there is no threat of a possible tsunami following the earthquake.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck off about 80 kilometers southeast of Dar es Salaam. The earthquake was widely felt but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The quake was centered in the ocean about 34 kilometers east of Kuruti Island. It struck just 15 kilometers below the seafloor, making it a very shallow earthquake.

"There's no impact or changes in the ocean currents and weather forecast following the earthquake. TMA advises all those who reside close to the Indian Ocean and anyone who engages in various activities close to the ocean side to rest assured of their safety and continue with their daily duties," TMA.