By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Toronto. Barrick Gold Corporation has increased its site-specific emergency response plans as well as regional crisis management plans to deal with any manifestation of COVID-19 in or near its mines globally, which includes its Africa operations.

A statement posted in the company’s website Barrick says the company said it had counselled all employees about the symptoms of the virus and the risk of contracting the infection.

The company further notes that access to each site across the group is strictly controlled and visitors, employees and contractors are routinely screened before and on arrival. The company also says that emergency medical procedures and facilities are in place.

“Barrick is closely monitoring the situation, engaging with health authorities and tracking updates from the international medical community. Thus far, it has not deemed it necessary to introduce any travel restrictions,” reads part of the statement.

The company also revealed that supplies to its mines have not been affected but the company is increasing its inventory of key commodities to above their normal level.