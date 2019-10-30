Noise pollution a health crisis: Nemc

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The number of Tanzanians flocking to the National Environmental Management Council (Nemc) with complaints regarding noise pollution is increasing as the country public awareness on health hazards of the vice improves.

Nemc director general Samuel Gwamaka said yesterday that during the past few months, the environmental watchdog has received over 600 complaints about noise pollution.

“During our recent public awareness campaigns on noise pollution in Mbeya, I explained, for example, that babies suffer most from excessive noise and that we have received 600 proper public complaints on this offence. This is a very encouraging development we are proud of,” he said.

He said the reports indicated that Tanzanians were a conscious nation and that people were taking Nemc’s work seriously.

Noise pollution culprits may be fined up to Sh1 million and stubborn culprits would face court action, he explained. Complainants on noise pollution already received by Nemc, especially in Tanzania’s cities and towns, blame the offence on prayer and entertainment houses located in residential areas.

While in Mbeya, Dr Gwamaka gave the example of a reported case of newborn baby that lost hearing capability because of noise pollution. It was later established in hospital that the baby’s cochlear was damaged by excessive noise.

