By AFP

Victoria. Wavel Ramkalawan has won the presidential election in the Seychelles, the electoral commission announced Sunday, the first opposition victory since the archipelago's independence from Britain 40 years ago.

Ramkalawan, an Anglican priest from the Seychelles Democratic Alliance, garnered 54.9 percent of the vote against 43.5 percent for incumbent Danny Faure to become the fifth president of the Seychelles, the commission said.

Ramkalawan, an Anglican priest and leader of the Seychelles Democratic Alliance, was running for the presidency for the sixth time. He lost the 2015 poll by 193 votes to James Michel in an unprecedented second round of voting.

“Faure and I are good friends. And an election does not mean the end of one’s contribution to one’s motherland,” Ramkalawan said in his victory speech. “In this election, there were no losers, there were no winners. Our country was given the opportunity as the ultimate winner.”