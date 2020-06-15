Parliament passes budget, President to dissolve House tomorrow

By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma. Parliament has today June 15 approved the national budget of Sh34.88 trillion for the financial year 2020 -2021 which was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister on Thursday June 11.

Among the key issues that the budget has addressed include a tax relief that will see employees Pay As You Earn reduced by Sh51,000 and taxable income move from Sh170,000 to 270,000.

A total of 371 members of Parliament voted to pass the budgets proposals.

According to the Parliamentary secretary, Seven Kagaigai 63 Members of Parliament including Zitto Kabwe voted against the proposed budget which takes effect from July 1

This was the first time that Zitto was attending the last parliamentary session which is expected to close business on June 16.

President John Pombe Magufuli is expected to address Parliament tomorrow June 16 before it is dissolved ahead of the October General Elections.