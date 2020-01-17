Police blocks Zitto’s planned rally in Kigoma

“Be informed that the rally has been blocked on the date suggested due to security concerns that were collected by the intelligence. You will not be allowed to conduct or continue to organize the said meeting,” the letter reads in part.

Kigoma. A public rally that was organized by Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament (MP) Zitto Kabwe has been blocked by police, citing security concerns.

Speaking to Mwananchi today, Kigoma Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Martin Ottieno said the rally will not take place until the force is satisfied with the security situation.

Information to block the meeting was initially addressed in a letter from the district commissioner with control number KIG/A.24/60/VOL.1/114 to Mr Kabwe’s office on January 16, 2020.

Signed by the district police commander M.R Mayunga the letter with reference information to block MP’s public meeting addressed in reply to the letter by Mr Kabwe to inform the police about the meeting.

The MP’s letter was addressed in January 14, 2020 with the control number MB/OCD/KGMJN/13/2020.

“Be informed that the meeting has been blocked on the date suggested due to security concerns that were collected by the intelligence. You will not be allowed to conduct or continue to organize the said meeting,” the letter reads in part.

