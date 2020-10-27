VIDEO: Police confirm holding 42 people in Pemba over violence

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At least 42 people are being held by police in Zanzibar over allegations of attacking police officers who were distributing ballot boxes.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro at a press conference on Tuesday, October 27 that some residents on Monday night in Pemba stoned the vehicles carrying ballot boxes.

"No deaths have been reported. However, if residents will continue to make use of weapons such as stones, anything could happen," he noted.

Generally, he said the situation in Tanzania mainland remains cool with people preparing to vote on Wednesday October 28.

"Election stakeholders should act accordingly with their guidelines and values when executing their duties to avoid violence," he said.

He added police have gathered information that some politicians were planning to riot when they lose in the election. As a resident of a particular area, it is better for you to go back home after voting, or stay 200 meters away from the polling station," he said.

Advertisement