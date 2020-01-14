Police grill Maalim Seif Sharif in Zanzibar

By Frank Kimboy @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The police has released on bail ACT-Wazalendo chief party advisor Mr Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad after holding him and other party members for interrogation for allegedly holding illegal public rally on December 9, 2019 in Pemba.

Mr Hamad and ACT- Wazalendo head of publicity and ideology Mr Salim Bimani reported at the Regional Crime Office in Pemba Kaskazini region today January 14, 2020. They are accused of holding a political rally in Micheweni contrary to the country’s laws.

Throughout the interrogation Mr Hamad and co insisted that they didn’t hold a rally rather they held an internal party meeting to collect views as the party prepares the 2020 election manifesto.

Speaking shortly after coming out of the police station Mr Hamad urged the police force not to allow politicians to use them for their interests.