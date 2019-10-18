By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Police Force are investigating the mysterious disappearance of computers from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The incident comes at a time when the DPP’s office is scrutinizing several plea-bargaining letters submitted by various economic crimes suspects.

Dar es Salaam Special Zones Commander Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed to the press, saying that the police were investigating the incident.

Mr Mambosasa said the police received information about the theft on Tuesday morning. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

Information from, what is going on in the DPP office with regard to the theft wasn’t forth coming as he (Biswalo Mganga) wasn’t picking his phone.

The DPP’s office have been scrutinizing letters submitted by people accused of economic sabotage, who seek to enter plea-bargaining arrangement with the state for their release.

Recently President John Magufuli revealed that over 140 people have reportedly been discharged from various remand prisons countrywide after agreeing to compensate the government billions of shillings they had swindled.

The plea-bargaining agreement was indicated under Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), as amended by the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No.4) Act of 2019.