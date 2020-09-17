Power shedding to be history in Kagera: Magufuli

By Alawi Masare

Bukoba. CCM presidential candidate John Magufuli yesterday promised to end electricity challenges, including power shedding in Kagera Region, should he be re-elected for the final five-year term.

Dr Magufuli, who addressed a campaign rally at Gymkana grounds in Bukoba, said the plan is to increase power production to 5,000-megawatts in the next five years.

Some parts of Kagera Region, including Bukoba town, are connected to electricity imported from Uganda.

“I will make sure people in Bukoba are relieved from begging for electricity from other countries. In the next five years, I want to see Tanzania producing up to 5,000 megawatts,” he said.

Tanzania is implementing power projects such as Nyerere Hydropower, which is expected to generate 2,115MW, among others being upgraded.

Dr Magufuli’s campaign trail has been in the region since Tuesday when he arrived from Geita Region.

Advertisement

At the crowded rally, he was accompanied by party leaders and parliamentary candidates who also asked for votes.

CCM Secretary General Bashiru Ally, who briefly spoke at the rally, slammed those who preached autonomous county (regional) government system, which he described as colonial plans of dividing the nation.

“We have been connecting the country through railways, air transport and roads and yet some people want to take us back to dividing it,” he said.

“That is colonial thinking and we should strongly reject any kind of division attempt,” said Dr Bashiru.

He reiterated his call to CCM cadres to respond to issues which he said were being misled by some opposition politicians.

Dr Bashiru, who also hails from Bukoba, asked the crowd to vote for CCM candidates. The event was entertained by famous artistes like Ali Kiba and Major Kunta. Ali Kiba who performed before Dr Maguguli’s speech made the seated audience to stand up and dance with him and others awarding him with cash.

Dr Magufuli took part in the danced and finally gave his hat off to Kiba, as he did in appreciation of Diamond Platnumz in Mwanza and Harmonise in Chato.