Power shortage stifles businesses in Kigamboni

By By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Local and foreign businessmen at Kimbiji beach area in Kigamboni District are grappling with a shortage of electricity, a situation, they say, is suffocating their growth, The Citizen can report.

Speaking on behalf of the affected investors, Ms Noreen Kassamali, Managing Director of Kambakochi Beach Cottage, said, ‘it has been six years since we first made a complaint to the relevant government authorities about the shortage.’

“Electricity is available on the main road, going in a few metres to homes and small businesses that are not too far from the main road. But the beach strip lacks electricity,” said Ms Kassamali.

She appealed to the state-owned power utility—Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) to connect the area with reliable, low-cost power under rural electrification project implemented by the Rural Energy Agency (Rea).

The area comprises various local and foreign businesses including beach lodges and villas, to mention but a few.

“Two years ago, the technicians from Tanesco surveyed my place and told me to purchase 41 electric poles (one costs Sh300, 000), a transformer (which they recommended to my neighbours and I to share the cost of buying it) and of course wiring. It proved to be costly so I couldn’t afford,” said Ms Kassamali.

Tanesco manager for Kigamboni area Mr Ramadhani Bilali admitted that some areas in the district were yet to be connected to power, saying the power utility was set to connect all the areas in future under the REA project. He told The Citizen that the power utility is currently implementing REA project Phase III Round 1, connecting about 36 villages in Kimbiji, Pembamnazi, Kisarawe 2 and Somangira wards in Kigamboni District.

“A priority is given to investors and other basic public services like schools and hospitals,” said Mr Bilali.