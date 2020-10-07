President Magufuli calls Zitto to wish him a quick recovery

By Amina Salum

Dar es salaam. President John Magufuli has today wished ACT Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe a quick recovery after he was involved in a road accident yesterday in Kigoma.

According to a twit by the head directorate of Presidential communication Gerson Msigwa, the president called Zitto early today.

In another development, Zitto Kabwe has said he and the other four who were involved in the accident on Tuesday are doing well and their lives are out of danger.

“I’m doing great. It was a very bad accident. I thank Allah for saving us. Thanks to medical team at Kalya medical center despite setbacks, the first aid helped us. Thanks to doctors and nurses at Maweni hospital, Kigoma. Until now me and others we are doing well,” he wrote.

Kabwe was with other five cadres when the accident took place but the report says they did not suffer bad injuries though, they were in severe pain.

Apart from Zitto others who were injured include Said Rashid Bakema, Soily Simon Matete and Boaz Chuma a party member

Yesterday there were reports that the injured would be transferred to Dar es Salaam and they are scheduled to arrive at the Julius Nyerere International Airport at 1100Hrs