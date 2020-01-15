By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli received diplomatic credentials of envoys from Germany, Qatar and Algeria at Statehouse on Tuesday January 14.

The new dipolmats, who presented their credentials are Mr Regine Hess (German) Mr Hussein Al-Homadi (Qatar) and Mr Ahmed Djellal (Democratic Republic of Congo).

Speaking after receiving the credentials President Magufuli assured the envoys of continued cooperation between Tanzania and the countries that they are representing.

He also urged the new envoys to attract investors from their countries to invest in the country.