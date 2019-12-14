President Magufuli receives new Bombardier Q400 in Mwanza

By Gadiosa Lamtei @The CitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A new plane Bombardier Q400 has landed in Mwanza Airport from Canada, which make a total of eight the new planes that bought by the government and leased to Air Tanzania Limited Company (ATCL).

The new plane which was impounded in Canada in November over a land compensation dispute was received by President John Magufuli at event held in Mwanza and attended by top government officials and residents.

The plane, a Bombardier Q400, was impounded in a case relating to a law-suit filed by a retired South African farmer, Hermanus Steyn, who is claiming compensation in the tune of $33 million for what he says was expropriation of his land several decades ago.

Speaking during a ceremony to receive the plane at Mwanza Airport President John Magufuli said the government was able to have the plane released and prevent the country losing billions of shillings through compensation which Mr Steyn claimed. However, the President wasn’t specific on whether the government has won the case. The plane was initially expected to be received in November was impounded by Canadian authorities following after Mr Steyn filed a law suit.

This is the second time Mr Steyn tries to impound a Tanzania plane due to the dispute. In August Airbus A220-300 was impounded in South Africa due to a law suit filed by the farmer at the Gauteng court.

Speaking during the ceremony ATCL Managing Director Mr Ladilsaus Matindi said since the government embankment to revive the national carrier the number of passengers has increased to 62,000 per month this year compare to 4000 passengers recorded in 2016.

He also revealed that the amount of cargo amount of cargo transported by the national carrier has increased from 9 tonnes per month in 2016 to 177 tonnes this year.

“Our market share is current at 75 per cent but with arrival of the new plane we expect that our share will increase because we are planning to increase routes,” said Matindi.

Canadian High Commissioner to Tanzania Ms Pamela O'Donnell said her country is proud to see that the two countries relation is improving. She said that for the past three years Tanzania has purchased six planes from Canada.