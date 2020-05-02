President Magufuli reinstates Mwigulu Nchemba to cabinet

President John Magufuli on Saturday, May 2 nd appointed the former Home Affairs Minister Mr Mwigulu Nchemba to take over the Constitutional and Legal Affairs docket.

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Saturday, May 2nd appointed the former Home Affairs Minister Mr Mwigulu Nchemba to take over the Constitutional and Legal Affairs docket.

He succeeds Dr Augustine Mahiga who died after a short illness on Friday, May 1 at the age of 74.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential communications indicates that Mr Nchemba's appointment takes effect on May 2, 2020.

Nchemba who is also the Member of Parliament for Iramba West (CCM) was in 2018 dropped from the cabinet as Home Affairs Minister during a reshuffle.



