Prime Minister Majaliwa warns officials derailing investors

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanzania Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday September 12, 2019 warned officials who are still delaying investment while the government was working hard to attract the same.

Mr Majaliwa who was responding to instant questions from Members of Parliament said such people have no good intention with the country.

He was answering a question asked by Ms Jacqueline Msongizi (Special Seats-CCM) who said there were government officials in lands department and local authorities who were derailing projects by creating unnecessary bureaucracies.

"These people are still there and I would like to hear from the government about this," she said.

Mr Majaliwa said the government has created one-stop centres within the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) to facilitate investors.

"It's very unfortunate if derailing investors is still around in those departments and local councils while we are facilitating the same," said Mr Majaliwa.

He: We will take serious measures against such people. The government is working hard to create conducive environment by listening to their complaints and address them through the reform Blue Print.