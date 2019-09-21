Prime Minister says time ripe for curricula reforms

By Abel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news.tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa yesterday said it was high time for the government to preview and upgrade the education curriculum.

He further said the upgraded curriculum would help in preparing skilled youths who can engage in self-employment.

He issued the remarks when he addressed a multi-stakeholders forum on Local Content held in the capital city yesterday.

The Premier further admitted that the current education system doesn’t benefit the youths graduating from the universities.

Mr Majaliwa’s remarks came just a day after the education stakeholders in the country raised complaints over the education curriculum, saying the curriculum does not prepare the youths who have good knowledge.

The stakeholders raised the concerns during the fifth edition of Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF) held in Dar es Salaam on Thursday. They appealed to the government to upgrade the curriculum.

Mr Majaliwa emphasized that it was high time to have education curriculum that enabled the academic institutions to generate skilled personnel empower who can compete at job market.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister called upon the relevant government authorities to incorporate solution-based researches and use them to address various socio-economic challenges.

In March last year, the former President Benjamin Mkapa during a ceremony to bid farewell to the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of University of Dodoma (UDOM) Prof Idris Kikula, he admitted that the education sector faces challenges.

“There is a crisis in the education sector. I read it in the newspapers, I read it in the presentations from the private sector, and I hear from the teachers and private universities. There are also whispers from the public universities that there is a crisis in education,” said Mr Mkapa.

He further added: “Even when you preview the examinations results, at least eight out of the ten best performers are from the private schools.