Prof Lipumba given nod Presidency on CUF tickect

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Opposition Party Civic United Front (CUF) has approved party chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba as the party’s presidential flag bearer for the 2020 General Election.

Prof Lumumba was the sole contender was for Presidential.

According to CUF Tanzania mainland vice chairman Mr Maftaa Nachuma , 756 members from both mainland and Zanzibar gave Prof Lipumba a nod.

A total of 789 votes were cast by party delegates, 21 votes were destroyed and 12 members voted against Prof Lipumba.

Apart from the 2015 elections Lipumba has run for president on the CUF ticket four times in 1995, 2000, 2005, and 2010.

Zanzibar had three contenders, Mohamed Mnyaa, Mussa Kombo and Rajabu Mohamed.

Mr. Mussa Haji Kombo was nominated by a margin of 535 votes to run for President of Zanzibar. He was followed by Mohammed Mnyaa who scored 100 votes and Rajabu Mohammed with 84 votes.

In his acceptance speech Prof Lipumba said in the forthcoming election CUF is not going to be just a participant, but they are in it to win it.

He said CUF has the power to ease the economic hardship that most Tanzanians face.

“We are among countries whose citizens are not happy globally as a result of the many hardships and the ever rising cost of living,” he said.

He added that, going forward CUF policy would rely on the foundation of equal rights and happiness for all.

On his part, the deputy registrar Mr Sisty Nyahoza who was also present during the meeting insisted on peace and respectful politics toward the general election.