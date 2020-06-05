Qatar Airways announces resumption of flights to Dar es Salaam

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Qatar Airways has announced resumption of scheduled flights to the Julius Nyerere International Airport with effect from June 16, after a two-month suspension over Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the company’s Media release today June 5, Dar es Salaam will be the airline’s first destination in Africa to carry on programmed services.

The airline will have three weekly flights operated by an Airbus A320 offering 12 flatbed seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways Chief executive officer, Mr Akbar Al Baker they were happy to resume services to Tanzania.

“We are excited to resume scheduled flights to Dar es Salaam, one of the largest cities in Africa and a key trade and tourism hub in East Africa,” he said.

He says during Covid-19 crisis, they have become the largest global carrier flying over 50 million kilometres to repatriate over 1.5 million passengers on nearly 15,000 flights.

“This has enabled us to accumulate unrivalled experience of how to safely and reliably carry passengers during these uncertain times,” Says Mr Al Baker.

“…We have been the airline passengers can rely on during this crisis and we will continue to ensure the safest and most reliable experience for our passengers as global travel resumes,” he adds.

The airline says it has further enhanced its onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew.

“The airline has implemented several changes, including the introduction of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits for cabin crew while onboard, as well as a modified service that reduces interactions between the passengers and the crew,” reads the release in part.

It says cabin crew have already been wearing PPE during flights for a number of weeks, including gloves and face masks.

“Passengers will also be required to wear face coverings in flight, with the carrier recommending travelers bring their own for fit and comfort purposes,” the media release further reads.

On April 11 this year, the National Aviation Authority (TCAA) announced the ban on passenger flights to the country for fear of contraction of Covid-19 pandemic and only cargo flights were allowed to come into the airspace.

However, on May 18, the government announced it was opening the air space, eliminating the requirement for foreigners to stay in compulsory quarantine for 14 days upon entering the country.



