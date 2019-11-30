RC orders arrest of EFD agents for not attending meeting

By Yonathan Kossam @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. The Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila on November 30 ordered the arrest of agents of Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) over their failure to attend a meeting organized for Sido Market traders in the region.

The RC had called a meeting to listen to traders’ grievances.

"RPC, find them today on Saturday and detain them somewhere and we will meet them on Monday. It can’t be. This is sheer negligence. We need them, but they are nowhere to be found.”