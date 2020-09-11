Retired Judge Mark Bomani dies at the age of 88

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Retired Judge Mark Bomani has passed away at the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving treatment for the past one month, family sources have confirmed.

He served as Tanzania’s attorney general from 1965 to 1976, plus various government positions including the chairman of the National Electoral Commission has died at the age of 88.

After serving in the government, he became a senior legal advisory in the United Nations between 1976 and 1990, working towards Namibian independence from South Africa and working to devise an independent legal system for the country.

In 1993 to 1996, Mr Bomani chaired as World Bank-funded project on the Tanzania Legal sector reform, which resulted in a comprehensive report on the legal sector in Tanzania.

He was Chairman of the former Tanzania Broadcasting Commission and also Chairman of the Tanzania Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TEITI)

He was also chairman of a mining commission dubbed Bomani Commission that was created in 2008 to investigate the mining sector he also Chaired the National Electoral Commission