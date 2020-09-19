Speaking after donating the books, President Elect Deborah Da Silva said Mbuyuni Primary School is close to their club's heart and it was in that school where the club launched their first educational project.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. September is basic education and literacy month and to celebrate this, members of the Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam Sunset got together with the pupils from Mbuyuni Primary School in Oysterbay for a fun and educational day.

The club spent time reading and playing learning games with the pupils and also donated 600 exercise books.

Speaking after donating the books, President Elect Deborah Da Silva said Mbuyuni Primary School is close to their club's heart and it was in that school where the club launched their first educational project.

"In 2019 the club put a lot of efforts to raise funds so that the pupils can have access to clean drinking water and in January 2020, following the club's efforts and a generous donation from Rotary Club of Hereford in England, the school was gifted with a brand new water filtration pump,” she said.

She added: We also painted and donated books for the new library, which was much needed. Basic Education is essential for a country’s economic growth. Literacy is a key factor of an individual’s success and collectively a community’s success,' said Ms Da Silva.

On her side, the outgoing President Farhat Lane said a child’s early years are the foundation for future development and a strong base for lifelong learning, cognitive and social development.

She said Rotary has seven areas of focus that includes, Basic Education and literacy, peace and conflict prevention/ resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, economic and community development and the environment.

'With this in mind, our club works hard to support our local communities in these areas of service with the club members who are made up of professionals and friends wanting to make an impact in the community we live in.