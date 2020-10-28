Opposition candidate Rungwe appeals to more eligible voters to cast their votes
Wednesday October 28 2020
Dar es Salaam. Chama Cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chauma) party’s presidential candidate Hashim Rungwe has said that the number of voters today morning was few, calling upon other eligible voters to turn up and cast their ballot because it is their basic right.
Mr Rungwe cast his vote at Ushindi Primary School polling station at 10.30 am, whereby he said until 11 am there were only women who turned out to vote.
The opposition presidential aspirant, Mr Rungwe, who made headlines due to his party’s promise of distributing rice once elected, advised voters to return home soon after casting their votes at their respective polling stations to avoid chaos and exercise a peaceful election.
"We planned that every polling station should have at least 400 to 450 registered and eligible voters, but my advice is that there should be 200 voters at a time in every polling station to avoid congestion," Rungwe said.