By Pamela Chilongola @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chama Cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chauma) party’s presidential candidate Hashim Rungwe has said that the number of voters today morning was few, calling upon other eligible voters to turn up and cast their ballot because it is their basic right.

Mr Rungwe cast his vote at Ushindi Primary School polling station at 10.30 am, whereby he said until 11 am there were only women who turned out to vote.

The opposition presidential aspirant, Mr Rungwe, who made headlines due to his party’s promise of distributing rice once elected, advised voters to return home soon after casting their votes at their respective polling stations to avoid chaos and exercise a peaceful election.