Rwandans sent to late-night lectures for breaking COVID rules

Rwandans caught breaking curfew or not wearing masks are being sent to stadiums in droves for all-night lectures on the dangers of coronavirus, as the country maintains a tough approach to stem its spread.

Since mid-July, official figures show that about 70,000 people accused of ignoring the 9:00 pm curfew or rules on mandatory face masks have been ordered by police to sit through hours of speeches at local arenas or detention centres.

Every evening, in stadiums across Rwanda, public health messaging is blared through loudspeakers to spectators seated at least a metre apart in the stands, imploring them to be ambassadors in the fight against the new virus.

The sessions -- conducted under the watch of armed guards -- wrap up around dawn, when those attending are sent home with strict orders to self-quarantine.

Jado son Nizeyimana said he was stopped by police for wearing his mask incorrectly and was told to report to the nearest stadium.

"From now on, I'll wear it wherever I am," he told AFP.

Hundreds have been corralled into classes at arenas across the country, including the national stadium in Kigali.

The press is often invited to attend so that images broadcast of those being reprimanded might dissuade others from ignoring the regulations.

Police, meanwhile, have taken to informing bosses of their employees' transgressions.

Others were given a choice: they could avoid public admonishment if they paid a fine of 25,000 Rwandan francs ($26/22 euros), well out of reach for many in a country where a waiter earns as little as $60 a month.

"I was arrested twice, and spent the night at the stadium on both occasions. Both times I was caught after curfew. The alternative was to pay a heavy fine, but I don't have any money. I am looking for a job," said 25-year-old Elly Niganze.