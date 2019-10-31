By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Finally, the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) chairman, Mr Salum Shamte was arraigned on Thursday, October 31, 2019 after spending almost two weeks behind bars.

Mr Shamte, who recently became chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) business council, is facing three economic sabotage charges.

He is accused of money laundering and occasioning a Sh1.1 billion loss to the Agricultural Marketing Co-operatives (Amcos).

Charged along Mr Shamte is director of finance at Katani Limited Fadhili Malima, the company’s public relations officer Theodora Mtejeta and board member Fatma Diwani.

The four, who appeared before resident magistrate Mr Desdery Kamugisha, were arrested on Thursday October 17, 2019.

The arrest of the four followed an order by the Tanga Regional Commissioner, Mr Martin Shigela who said on October 17, 2019 that the suspects had allegedly been involved in loss of Sh54 billion, including government fund.

Mr Shigela’s order followed a meeting to discuss an audit that was presented by a senior auditor from the Ministry of Finance and Planning on the conflict between farmers and Katani Limited.

Presenting an audit report, the ministry’s internal auditor Mr Idriss Ally explained that the audit was carried out between January 22 and February 22 this year involving the period between 2008 and 2018.

He said the audit targeted to see the financial transactions of National Social Security Fund (NSSF), farmers and Savings and farmers Credit Society (Saccos) as well as the contracts entered with the company.