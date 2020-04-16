By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Technological entrepreneurs in Tanzania today participated in a free, international, online meeting where they managed to learn about technological entrepreneurship in emerging markets and how it can increase their income.

The event dubbed online Seedstars Summit 2020 kicked off at 1500Hrs on Wednesday April 15, was locally sponsored by Tigo Tanzania in partnership with Seedstars a Swiss-based private group of companies with a mission to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship.

During the event, local entrepreneurs were able to learn and discover the latest trends in tech in emerging markets from investors, founders and thought leaders and followed the finals of the Seedstars World competition, which brought together 5000 entrepreneurs from 83 countries.

Tigo Entrepreneurship Program in partnership with Seedstars aims at providing intense coaching sessions to technology start-ups and accelerates them in their endeavors to receive fundraising from potential investors.

The programs main objective is to promote entrepreneurship as a viable career option and provide entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and training in order to equip them with the right skills and tools to successfully grow their business.

The event, championed by Seedstars, a leading network of tech entrepreneurs in emerging markets provides access to data-driven series of training, mentoring sessions from experts and investors as well as curated insights.

Tigo’s chief business officer, Pavan Ramadhani, said, “As the gold partner to Seedstars hub in Tanzania, Tigo intends to position itself as an enabler of technology-driven start-ups and entrepreneurship by providing financial support and mentorship throughout the year.

He added: This will be achieved by promoting technology and entrepreneurship among young people and demonstrate that it is an exciting and motivating activity with an impactful solution to socio-economic challenges and youth unemployment”.

Speaking after the first online session, online digital agency Koncept managing director, Krantz Mwantepele, said that as an entrepreneur, he believes such these sessions will be a breath of fresh air in the country, on how we conduct our business, and how we can embrace technology to increase revenue streams.”