Seif Sharif Hamad awaits ZEC ruling on his candidacy objection

Dar es Salaam. The Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) has withheld approval of ACT Wazalendo’s presidential candidate Seif Sharif Hamad after an objection was raised against him.

The commission, however, approved all the other 16 candidates who collected and returned the forms.

Mr Hamad is the most experienced of all the candidates vying for this year’s Presidency in Zanzibar, and this would be the sixth time he vies for the position since the reintroduction of multiparty politics in Tanzania in 1995.

ZEC announced yesterday that Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad was facing an objection and therefore his name will not be approved until he is able to defend his position.

ZEC has endorsed 16 other names out of the 17 that were seeking approval to compete in the presidential race.

ACT Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Salim Dimani said they have received information regarding the objection and their lawyer was dealing with the issue so as to understand the root cause of the problem and it solution.

Maalim seif contested for Presidency through CUF ticket in the past five terms