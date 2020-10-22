The Citizen News Seven NSSF employees acquitted of economic sabotage charges Thursday October 22 2020 By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ hjumanne@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has acquitted seven National Social Security Fund (NSSF) employees out of nine who were facing five charges, including embezzlement of up to Sh2 billion.The accused were acquitted on October 22, before the Resident Magistrate Godfrey Isaya, after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told the Court that he had no intention of continuing with the case.Among the acquitted were the acting director of Finance, Jamila Vulu; Senior Accountant, James Oigo; Chief Accountant, Hellen Peter; Debt unit accountant, Ivonne Kimaro.Others are the Audit Desk, Restiana Lukwaro; acting Human Resource Officer, Tikyeba Alphonce and accountant, Dominic Mbwete, who were jointly facing economic sabotage case number 105/2019.Attorney-General Materus Malandu told the court that the accused had been acquitted under section 91 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), chapter 20, which was amended in 2002."The DPP has no intention of continuing with the case against the seven accused, so we are asking the court to drop the charges against them," Malandu claimed. Also Read Registrar writes to ACT over Maalim Seif’s appearance at Lissu rally African Union 'strongly condemns' violence in Nigeria Advertisement However, the accused Abdulrahaman Njozi, who is the Engineer and Verification Manager, Amiri Kapera, have not been cleared of their charges and the investigation into the case is yet to be completed. In the headlines Registrar writes to ACT over Maalim Seif’s appearance at Lissu rally The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has written to ACT Wazalendo demanding an Tanzania rolls out electronic tax stamps on all soft drinks, bottled water Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) conducted the first phase of the ETS rollout on January 15, 2019 Moshi leather factory to produce 1.2 million pairs of shoes How blood groups determine Covid risk Nigeria in shock after deadly shooting of protesters NEC extends poll agents swearing-in period by two days NEC now to announce election results in Dar es Salaam