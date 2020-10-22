Seven NSSF employees acquitted of economic sabotage charges

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ hjumanne@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has acquitted seven National Social Security Fund (NSSF) employees out of nine who were facing five charges, including embezzlement of up to Sh2 billion.

The accused were acquitted on October 22, before the Resident Magistrate Godfrey Isaya, after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told the Court that he had no intention of continuing with the case.

Among the acquitted were the acting director of Finance, Jamila Vulu; Senior Accountant, James Oigo; Chief Accountant, Hellen Peter; Debt unit accountant, Ivonne Kimaro.

Others are the Audit Desk, Restiana Lukwaro; acting Human Resource Officer, Tikyeba Alphonce and accountant, Dominic Mbwete, who were jointly facing economic sabotage case number 105/2019.

Attorney-General Materus Malandu told the court that the accused had been acquitted under section 91 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), chapter 20, which was amended in 2002.

"The DPP has no intention of continuing with the case against the seven accused, so we are asking the court to drop the charges against them," Malandu claimed.

