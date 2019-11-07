Sh200,000 bribe claim lands nurse in soup

By Robert Kakwesi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tabora. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has arraigned Igunga District Hospital nurse Wellace Kazili ,52, over allegations of soliciting and receiving a Sh200,000 bribe from a patient.

Reading a charge sheet on Tuesday at the Resident Magistrate’s Court in Igunga District, PCCB prosecutor Simon Mashingia alleged that the accused committed the offences on October 30, 2019.

Before the court’s Resident Magistrate Lydia Ilunda, Mr Mashingia claimed before the court that while within the Igunga District Hospital area, the accused solicited and received Sh200,000 as a bribe from Mr Kasembe Nangale.

Mr Mashingia told the court that Mr Nangale, who is a resident of Kiloleli Village in Kishapu District, Shinyanga Region, gave the money as an inducement to the accused to provide Tuberculosis drugs to Nangale’s mother Bugumba Lusalu ,65.

In the second charge, Mr Kazili, on October 30, 2019 at about 7pm, is accused of receiving a Sh50,000 bribe as part of Sh200,000 he had solicited through an electronic payment system from Kasembo Bundala.

PCCB prosecutor further told the court that on November 1, 2019, the accused, while in the area of the maternity ward of Igunga District Hospital, received Sh50,000 as a bribe from Kasembe Bundala contrary to section 15(1) (a) of the PCCB Act no. 11 of 2007.

