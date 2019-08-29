Arusha. The 98-year old woman whose land was grabbed from her by a relative in 1977 will receive Sh519.3 million in compensation following an evaluation ordered by the government.

Ms Nasi Muruo’s eight-acre land is said to have been grabbed some 42 years ago in Sinoni, Arusha.

The government yesterday ordered proprietors of 110 houses built on the piece of land to compensate the 98-year old lady.

Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development minister William Lukuvi said the money should be paid out to her within three months.

He said: “President John Magufuli received Bibi Muruo’s complaints, and he has sent me here to resolve the dispute. I will not come back after this decision.”

According to the minister, Sh20,000 will be required for every square metre covering 6.4 acres on which houses had been constructed, and the remaining open space left for the old woman.

The minister said the government had made the decision taking into consideration that many of the affected families on the area are poor.

He noted that the court would have ordered the demolishing of all the houses, whose owners invaded the area.

Names of all the households and sizes of the areas they occupy will be posted on a notice board at the ward office, the minister said.

“We want everyone to see and read it, and know how much they are required to pay within three months. Those defying the order will have their houses demolished.”

Among those affected are the Evangelistic Assemblies of God Tanzania (EAGT) church occupying 3,000 square metres. This means the church will have to pay Sh60 million in compensation to the elderly woman.

Bishop Leonard Mwizarubi, of the EAGT yesterday pleaded with the government to reduce the amount he was required to pay.