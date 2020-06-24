Simanjiro small scale miner Laizer becomes latest billionaire

The two gemstones, which have a total weight of 14.13kg, are the biggest ever to be found in the country, according to government authorities

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A Simanjiro small -scale miner Saniniu Laizer is Tanzania’s latest shilling billionaire after he sold two Tanzanite stones valued at Sh7.7 billion.

The two gemstones, which have a total weight of 14.13kg, are the biggest ever to be found in the country, according to government authorities

Speaking in Manyara Region today June 24, Minerals minister Doto Biteko advised Mr Laizer to diversify investments to minimise risk of capital loss.

“A dream of our President of making the mineral sector beneficial to Tanzanians is to a large extent being realised, we commend him for that,” he asserted.

He applauded small -scale miners for never giving up despite the past disappointments that they could do nothing unless big investors stepped in.

“We have come far, a lot was said to disappoint small-scale miners especially those based in Mererani,” noted Mr Biteko.

Advertisement

“We were brought up with many literatures and explanations to threaten small -scale miners that they cannot be productive due to lack of technology and capital.

He added: We don’t need foreigners to do what you can do. What we need to do is none other than trusting ourselves so that we can be a game changer.

“Yes, we need foreigners to come and assist us because Tanzania is not an island. Yes, we need foreigners to come because we are in need of capital from them. Yes, we need foreigners because they have more advanced technology than us, but we don’t have to accept being taken down.”

For his part President Magufuli commended Mr Laizer and Simanjiro residents for their efforts in taking the mining sector to the top.

“Laizer’s incident sends a signal that Tanzania is rich,” noted the Head of State through a loudspeaker telephone call that minister Biteko gave him.