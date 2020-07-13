South Africa bans alcohol sale, re-imposes Covid-19 restrictions

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced a fresh ban on the sale of alcohol and introduced a dusk-to dawn (9pm-4am) to curb the surge of coronavirus cases.

The restrictions, returning after several weeks of easing, come as the country battles a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

In a televised address, Mr Ramaphosa indicated that infections were rising at a rate of 500 per hour.

“More than a quarter of a million South Africans have been infected with coronavirus, and we know that many more infections have gone undetected,” he said.



ALARMING STATISTICS

As of Sunday evening, South Africa had 276,242 confirmed cases of the deadly virus. The southern African country is now recording over 12,000 new cases every day.

Covid-19 has so far claimed 4,079 lives in the country since March, which is the highest mortality in Africa.

“What should concern us most is that a quarter of those who died passed away in the last week. We mourn the loss of each one of them, including some who have been in leadership positions in our country, such as Queen Noloyiso Sandile of the AmaRharhabe and North West province member of the electoral committee Gordon Kegakilwe. Our thoughts and prayers are with all their families at this time of extraordinary grief,” the South African leader said.

Mr Ramaphosa said it is now vital not to burden clinics and hospitals with alcohol-related injuries that can be avoided.

“This is a fight to save every life, and we need to save every bed. We have therefore decided that in order to conserve hospital capacity, the sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect.

“There is now clear evidence that resumption of alcohol sale has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence and related trauma. Most of these and other trauma injuries occur at night. Therefore, as an additional measure to reduce the pressure on hospitals, a curfew will be put in place between the hours of 9pm and 4am,” he said.

Gauteng province has taken over as the epicentre of the virus in South Africa, particularly Pretoria and Johannesburg, approaching 100,000 confirmed cases. The Eastern Cape has passed 50,000 cases, and although the rate of transmission has slowed in the Western Cape, projections are that it will soon have 80,000 cases.

President Ramaphosa said scientists and other scenario planners have presented the government with models that project that South Africa may have between 40,000 and 50,000 deaths before the end of this year.

President Ramaphosa further said in order to reduce the rate of transmission, it was important to enforce the wearing of masks.



HOSPITAL BEDS, EQUIPMENT

South Africa has made available almost 28,000 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients and has constructed functional field hospitals across the country.

The country has over 37,000 quarantine beds in private and public facilities across the country, ready to isolate those who cannot do so at home.

“We have secured 1,700 additional ventilators, and companies in South Africa are in the process of producing another 12,000 ventilation devices for delivery between the end of July and the end of August,” President Ramaphosa added.

More than half a million people have died from Covid-19 across the world, and the total number of confirmed cases has grown rapidly to more than 12.8 million.