Speak up, don’t hide under my shadow: Kikwete

By John Namkwahe @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Former President Jakaya Kikwete yesterday encouraged people to speak their mind, and not hide in the shadow of other people as he clarified remarks he made in a speech about the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Mr Kikwete’s Office was found it prudent to issue a statement after a debate went viral on social media about the remarks he made at a forum to remember Mwalimu Nyerere on the 20th anniversary of his death in a London hospital on October 14, 1999.

The statement reads in part as follows: “Mr Kikwete encourages people who have different views to come out in public and express their opinions, instead of hiding in his shadow.”

The immediate-past retired president said he was disappointed at what he described as distortion of the remarks he made.

He noted that some individuals have taken to interpreting his speech, and insinuating that he was describing the current leadership or individuals.

“There are other people who even dared to create controversial words which he didn’t say, especially those who alleged that the former president was targeting the current administration,” in his remarks, the statement says.

Advertisement

Kikwete’s Office pointed out that the former President only shared his personal experiences in relation to the symposium’s theme which was on leadership, ethics, solidarity and peace. He delivered his speech at the symposium to commemorate the life of Tanzania’s founding president.

Kikwete recalled in his address that Mwalimu Nyerere was a down-to-earth leader who did not look down upon those he led - and he listened to all leaders irrespective of their positions in Society.

He also said that the founding father did not impose himself upon anyone - and he did not evoke fear, he said, in reference to people who ‘mwambafy’ themselves: a characteristic of one arrogantly seeking to impose themselves and impress other people. Mr Kikwete’s speech attracted prominent coverage on mainstream media, and has been part of the debate on social media for the last few days as members of the public sought to explain their respective understanding of the developments.

It appears that Mr Kikwete was not pleased with the turn of events, as most people used his analogy to reflect on the political environment in the country.

But, his personal secretary said in the statement that “he (Kikwete) never talked of anyone else except Mwalimu Nyerere.

Again, he never compared Mwalimu Nyerere’s administration with those of his successors, as he never mentioned anyone’s name in his speech.”