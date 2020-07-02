Morrison protests new Yanga contract

Morrison has signed a six-month contract with Yanga, which is expected to expire soon. However, the player is alleged to have extended the contract for two years until the end of July, 2022

Dar es Salaam. Yanga’s Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Morrison, has filed a complaint against his club (Yanga), challenging the decision of renewing the contract.

Morrison signed a six-month contract with Yanga, which is expected to expire soon. However, the player is alleged to have extended the contract for two years until the end of July in 2022.

Recently, Morrison announced that he does not recognise the new contract announced by the team’s leadership. However, the Yanga leadership have refuted his statement, saying the player has a valid two year contract with the club.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, TFF’s Chairman of the Legal, Ethics and Players’ Status Committee, Elias Mwanjala, said Morrison has filed the complaint against the club and the body will give its details today.

“It is true that Morrison has filed a complaint against Yanga, who have also filed a complaint against Simba, whom, they accuse of negotiating a deal with their player contrary to the rules and regulations governing the game.

“Both cases are on my table and we will discuss them before making decisions. If things go well, we will give out our findings today by conducting a press conference or through issuing a press statement,” said Mwanjala.

Advertisement

He said there are so many football complaints that need to be solved, depending on the evidence to be provided before taking a decision.

Morrison is currently out of the Yanga camp for the Mainland Premier League matches due to indiscipline.

The player did not travel upcountry for two matches against Mwadui FC and JKT Tanzania respectively due to unavoidable reasons. However, the striker apologized for the incident.

Morrison also was banned by TFF from featuring in two matches due to indiscipline.

On Tuesday, Yanga head coach Luc Eymael announced to take Morrison out of the team’s camp due to indiscipline.