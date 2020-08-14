Mwakinyo takes on Kayembe for WBF intercontinental belt

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prominent professional boxer in the country Hassan Mwakinyo faces the moment of truth today when he takes on Congolese Tshibangu Kayembe for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Super Welterweight bout title at the Mlimani City hall.

Mwakinyo needs victory in the bout in order to improve his status in the world boxing records after his recent sharp drop. Mwakinyo is currently ranked 89th among the 1,952 super-welterweight boxers in the world.

The boxer dropped to four slots from Boxrec’s top rankings. Tshibangu is out of Boxrec due to his incompetence. However, he announced to get into the ring in March, this year. Speaking yesterday, Mwakinyo said nothing will stop him from winning the bout on his home soil. He said Kayembe will survive in the boxing ring for only few minutes before he knocks him out to win the fight.

“I want to entertain my fans, they trust me, I have planned to beat him in the first round. But due to the fact that fans will pay entrance fees, I will let him survive to the fifth round,” said Mwakinyo.

However, he said he is not underestimating his opponent, explaining that he will take necessary precautions in all the rounds of the fight.

“In boxing, you need to fight with precautions. This is because anything can happen in the ring. Kayembe is not a bad boxer as he has travelled all the way from DR Congo to Tanzania to search for victory,” he said.

He said his punches will ‘speak’ in the ring, requesting his fans to attend the fight so to give him support.

Kayembe has also bragged to knock Mwakinyo down in the bout.

Kayembe, who earlier weighed 70.8 kilograms, was forced to undergo training in order to meet the required weight category, according to the rules and regulations.