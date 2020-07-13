Simba stroll past Yanga to reach Federation Cup final

Namungo FC have won the ticket to represent Tanzania in the African Confederation Cup due to the fact that Simba have secured a ticket to represent the country in the African Champions League after winning the Mainland title

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Goals scored by Gerson Fraga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone and Mzamiru Yassin were more than enough for Simba to eliminate their traditional rivals, Young Africans (Yanga), in the Azam Federation Cup encounter at the National Stadium yesterday.

Fraga scored in the 22nd minute, following a pass from Chama. Then Chama scored in the 49th minute after he was sent clear by John Bocco. Two minute later, Miquissone scored from a defensive blunder by Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi.

Mzamiru scored in the 88th minute, utilizing a bounced ball following blunders by Yanga’s goalkeeper Metacha Mnata.

Yanga’s lone goal was scored by Feisal Salum following a volleying shot after a mistake by Jonas Mkude.

Simba’s victory is also the revenge for Simba to their rivals who won 1-0 in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League match on March 8 at the same venue. In the first league match, the two teams drew 2-2 at the same venue.

The Msimbazi Street side will now play Namungo FC in the final match scheduled to take place at Nelson Mandela Stadium on August 2nd in Rukwa Region.

Basically, Namungo FC have won the ticket to represent the country in the African Confederation Cup due to the fact that Simba have already secured ticket to represent the country in the African Champions League after winning the Mainland title.

Yanga’s skipper, Juma Abdul admitted the defeat and apologized for the team members, fans and officials for the loss. Abdul said they had good game plan for the match and mistake caused them to lose the match.

“We made mistakes that our opponents utilized. It was bad luck for our team and called the team followed to continue giving us support in the league matches to be played,” said Abdul.

The loss to Yanga means the Jangwani side have missed a chance to represent the country in the African Federation Cup.

Simba’s Miquissone said they played with the determination against Yanga and was very happy to score his first goal in the derby match.

The two teams started the match at the quick pace and attacking one another. Yanga started the match well, dominating in midfield position while creating few scoring chances in the first five minutes.

Lineups

Simba; Aishi Manula, Shomari Kapombe, Mohammed Hussein, Kennedy Juma, Pascal Wawa, Jonas Mkude, Luis Miquissone, Gerson Fraga/Mzamiru Yassin (80th), John Bocco/Meddie Kagere (73rd), Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata/Hassan Dilunga (72nd)