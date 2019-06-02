Swimming body awards 14 local record breakers

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) has awarded 14 swimmers who broke the national records during the club championships competition held at the International School of Tanganyika (IST).

This is a new incentive established by the swimming governing body in the country which aims to inspire swimmers to increase efforts and break the national records and hence improving their personal best time (PBs).

TSA secretary general Inviolata Itatiro said yesterday that each swimmer would be given awards for the best show during the national championships that served as a qualifying event for the 2019 World Championship to be held in Gwanju, South Korea.

Inviolata said famous swimmer Hilal Hilal of the Taliss-IST swimming club is among the swimmers who broke the records during the event. She said Hilal who broke seven records is now in the world swimming governing body (Fina)’s special training camp in Dubai and TSA has handed over his award to his coach, Alex Mwaipasi. Also in Taliss-IST record breaker is Natalia Ladha who broke four records in her age category in various swimming styles.

At the age of 12, Natalia has managed to set new records in both local and international competitions.

She has also managed to smash her previous records to make the TSA select her in the African Swimming Governing Body (Cana) zone three squad comprising 39 swimmers from across the country.

Other swimmers who managed to break national records are Peter Itatiro (two records) and Austin Okore (one record) all from Dar es Salaam Swimming Club.