TOC urges coaches to develop volleyball

By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A total of 30 volleyball coaches in the country are expected to attend an international coaching clinic at Filbert Bayi School in Kibaha. The course has been organized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The training is aimed at developing the game, according to the Chairman of the Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (Tava) coaching commission, Dismas Amiri.

Amiri said the course has been facilitated by Olympic Solidarity (OS), involving coaches from both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. “This is a milestone for volleyball development in the country. The coaches are expected to acquire the highest coaching skills and we hope they will use those skills to develop the game. Tava feels proud of getting an assistance from OS through TOC,” said Amiri.

He said they expect the coaches will develop and generate players, whom they will offer modern training ahead of international competitions.

The course is under an international instructor from Sweden, Tony Westman who will be assisted by Somo Kimwaga, who is Tava’s Technical committee chairman. “The coaches who pass the final examination will be offered the level 2 course. However, they will have to be active in the field for one year before proceeding to that stage,” he said.

TOC secretary general Filbert Bayi said the course is very important FOR the game development and called upon all coaches to use the training for the benefit of the game and the nation in general.